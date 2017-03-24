Ways You Can Relax And Avoid Tension

Stress comes at us from all angles - work, school, family, and even our daily commute. Fortunately, the advice found in this selection of handpicked tips and tricks can be used to constructively assess and respond to the most common sources of stress. Keep calm, carry on, and remember these tips in your time of need.

If you have ever heard the saying that laughter is the best medicine, it's true! A great way to reduce stress is simply to laugh. Laughter is nature's way of reducing the levels of stress hormones in your body. Along with reducing stress hormones, laughter also increases the good hormones in your body like endorphins and neurotransmitters, all of which help to make us happy.

Watching a movie is a proven way to eliminate the stress in your life for a couple of hours. Sit down with friends, family or alone and watch a horror or action film that will stimulate your mind. This will help a lot in getting your thoughts off your troubles.

Shake your stress away. Try this quick exercise. Sit or stand, stretch your arms out to your side, and shake your hands for around ten seconds. Shake them vigorously. While you are shaking, do some deep breathing. Just this short little exercise will help to relieve any tension in your back and neck and help to relieve some stress as well.

Eat food that will make you feel positive about yourself and build your body. Eating lifeless and fatty fast food will stress you out. Don't think that the food that you eat has nothing to do with the way you feel and why you are stressed. Even if you crave the sugar or fat, these kinds of foods only lead to making you feel worse.

If you stay current on all of your repairs you will have less stress. Now think about the way the factors multiply: With just three broken items, you have six potential sources of stress. This kind of pressure is entirely avoidable if you simply keep up with maintenance and repair requirements.

Use humor and laughter to eliminate your stress when possible. Although it is not always the best time, if you can look at the stressful situation from a different point of view and see the humor in it, it will help relieve the stress of it. Even if you cannot find the humor in a stressful situation, try to think of a good joke or funny story that you heard and this will help tremendously.

Go out for a walk. Walking will force you to breath more deeply and improve your circulation. If you're able, walking outside is most enjoyable. However walking inside will work as well. Whichever you choose, just get up and move! It will help calm you and alleviate some stress.

If you have extra time to spare grab a pencil or pen and start drawing or doodling on a piece of paper. This will tap into your creative side and let your mind wander alleviating the stresses that you may have. Draw a picture or random designs to help feel better.

Many stress-related problems can be caused by a poor diet so go through what you are eating with a fine comb. If you find that you are eating in an unhealthy fashion than you should remove the bad things and try to replace them with healthy and tasty alternatives.

A good tip that can help you keep your stress levels down is to stop comparing yourself to everyone that you meet. If you're always worried about what other people have and what you don't have, you'll never be happy. All you can do is focus on yourself.

Exercise away the stress. Exercise uses your pent up energy in a positive way to de-stress your body. Find an exercise routine that suits you, try cardio, jogging, cycling or weight training and sweat out the stress! You will be giving your body a great workout and using the negative energy caused by stress to do something positive for yourself.

If you've been feeling really stressed, finding a new hobby or refocusing on an old one can help you relax. Whether it's gardening, knitting, hiking or painting, a hobby can help you step back from whatever is stressing you and get a new perspective on life. Take time out from each day to engage in your hobby.

Meditation is an excellent and time-honored way to deal with stress. Many religions include meditation as a practice, but even if you are not religious, you can still benefit from meditation. Just find something to focus on and concentrate on breathing slowly and evenly. A few meditation sessions each week can provide great benefits.

Prolonged stress can effect every area of your life including your health and relationships. Dealing with stress in a healthy way enables you to feel empowered and in control. It will also help you improve close relationships and reduce the long term effects that it can have on your body.